Kangana Ranaut To Host Special Screening Of Tejas For UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Despite it's dismal box-office fate following its opening weekend, Tejas, the new Kangana Ranaut-starrer is seeming to find its connect with its relevant audience.

In a recent development, Hon. CM of Uttar Pradesh Shri. Yogi Adityanath has expressed his interest in watching the Sarvesh Mewara directorial.

An official tweet confirming the same was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Check out the tweet below.

Despite critic reviews and public reactions working against the prospects of her film, this nod of approval from a state leader comes as a much needed pat on the back for the National Award-winning actress and Padmashri recipient, who has gone out of her way to promote her film.

Earlier in a video request to fans, Kangana was seen asking the audience to go and watch her film as she opines that footfalls at theatres have been on the decline, since the outbreak of COVID 19. To quote her, "Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing."

Check out her detailed video below:

In the video, Kangana is seen comparing Tejas to the likes of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mary Kom and Neerja.

However, the critical and trade reception towards her film has been largely underwhelming. Despite Tejas performing much better in comparison to her previous film Dhaakad in terms of its box-office fate, the film barely stands a chance to survive another week at the theatres.

The last Kangana film that proved to be a commercial success at the box-office was Manikarnika in 2019. Since then, the actress' filmography has been of a concern to her fans and well-wishers with Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga, Thalaivii, Dhaakad, Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas, underperforming in cinemas, despite the actor's sincere, committed performances.

