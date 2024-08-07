Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Vinesh Phogat After Her Historic Olympic Win: She Raised 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi' Slogans

Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut took a dig at wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she reacted to her historic win at Paris Olympics. On Tuesday (August 6), Vinesh became the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women's wrestling after beating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semi-final match.

Kangana recalled the time when Vinesh Phogat had protested against the former President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Kangana shared a photo of Vinesh posing with the Indian flag and wrote, "Fingers crossed for India’s first Gold Medal."

She added, "Vinesh Phogat at one point took part in protests where she raised the slogans of ‘Modi teri Kabr khudegi.’ Yet she was given the opportunity to represent the nation and receive the best training, coaches, and facilities. This is the beauty of democracy and the mark of a great leader."

On the other hand, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also reacted to Vinesh's win. On X, he reacted to a few posts which mentioned that the government provided top facilities to Vinesh even after she criticised them.

"The hypocrisy," Mehta wrote as he reacted to the posts. Take a look:

When Vinesh protested against Brij Bhushan

In 2023, Vinesh was one of the three top wrestlers, who had led a protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Other wrestlers who stood alongside her were Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

The protests resulted in the filing of a case against Brij Bhushan, who later also stepped down as Wrestling Federation of India chief.