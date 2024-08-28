Kangana Ranaut On Who Is The Most Powerful PM Of All Time: 'American Presidents Indira Gandhi Ko Bahar Khada Rakthe The'

Actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency. The actress recently was questioned about her thoughts on who she feels is the most powerful Prime Minister of all time, since she played Indira Gandhi, and Congress admires her legacy since she was the reason behind India and Pakistan's partition.

On the other hand, Kangana is now with the BJP under Prime Minister Modi, who has been ruling the country for the past 14 years. During a live interview with Aaj Tak, Kangana shared her views on who she thinks is the greatest of all time, and stated, "Aap kisi ko saman dete hai, iska ye matlab nahi ki aap kisi aur ka apman kar rahe hai. That time was different, and that phase was different. Earlier at the time, one gas connection used to be connected in 6 months, just like our films also showcase that the common man was filled with frustration, which is why in the mid-70s we had Jan Andolan."

The Queen actress further spoke about how, in earlier times, Indira Gandhi used to get treated by foreign countries, and drew a comparison with the current Prime Minister Modi.

"Today we are in a different world. India is poised to become the 3rd largest economy. Ek duniya mai aap dekhiye ga. Unfortunately, Indira Gandhi ko toh American presidents bahar khada rakthe the kis tarah se baat karte the. While looking at now humare PM Modi, you can not take away from somebody. Isliye maine kaha voh waqt alag tha, voh daur alag tha," she stated.

Kangana went on to say that she still believes that the country should not go into the hands of some family, but the decision should be taken by the people.

On the work front, she is all set for the release of her directed film Emergency on Sept 6. The film, also starring Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios, Kangana Ranaut, and Renu Pitti.