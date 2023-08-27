Kangana Ranaut Highlights Bindi, Sindoor Of Chandrayaan 3 Scientists: 'True Essence Of Bhartiyata'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been raving about the success of Chandrayaan 3 ever since India achieved the massive feat, and she was also seen lauding the scientists behind the historic achievement. On Sunday, she took to her social media to share a picture of several female scientists from ISRO, and highlighted the one thing that was common between them.

She pointed out that all of them wore bindis and sindoor in the picture and called it the perfect example of being an Indian.

Chandrayaan 3 landed on the south pole of moon on August 23, making India the first country to touch base on that part of the moon.

Kangana Ranaut lauds ISRO scientists

On Sunday, Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of scientists who have been credited for the success of Chandrayaan 3.

She wrote, "India's leading scientists, all of them with bindi, sindoor and mangalsutra... epitome of simple living and high thinking... true essence of Bhartiyata," along with tricolour emojis.

In the picture, the scientists, all dressed in sarees, can be seen celebrating the momentous achievement.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is all set to essay the role of the first female Prime Minister of India, late Indira Gandhi, in her next, titled Emergency.

The film is touted to be her passion project, and she has not just acted in it, but it also marks her directorial debut.

Emergency also stars the late Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudry, and Milind Soman, among others. It is scheduled to hit the silver screens on November 24, 2023.

The actress will also star in Chandramukhi 2, in which she will be seen playing the titular role. It is slated for an auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi release.

Besides, she also has Tejas, and a biopic of Noti Binodini in her kitty.