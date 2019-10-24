Kangana Ranaut bonds with 'Thalaivi' team in LA during look test

Kangana Ranaut has already proven her mettle as an actor time and again. The actor is all set to stun the audience once again with a powerful performance with Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of Jayalalithaa.

While making sure, that no stone is left unturned to make sure Thalaivi is one of the biggest films of next year, Kangana was also spotted bonding with producers Vishnu Induri, Brinda Prasad and Shaailesh R Singh, along with Rangoli Chandel and ace costume designer Neeta Lulla.