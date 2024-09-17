Kangana Ranaut Accuses Bollywood Actors Of Assaulting & Exploiting Women: ‘They Call For Dinners, Ask To Come Home’ | Photo Via Instagram/@kanganaranaut

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's most-awaited directorial film, Emergency has been postponed due to ongoing controversies and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) yet to issue its certificate. Recently, the Queen actress talked about the safety of women in the society and accused Bollywood actors of assaulting and exploiting women from the film industry.

Kangana told News 18, "Do you know how do these heroes assault women? They call them for dinners, message them, ask them to come home."

Further, talking about the Kolkata rape and murder case, she added, "Look at rape threats to me. We know that we do not respect women. The film industry is no different. College boys comment on females. Film heroes are no different. They are also like this. We know how a woman is treated at a workplace."

Citing late Saroj Khan's comment on rape, Kangana added, "Even Saroj Khan was once asked about rape and sexual assault in the film industry when she said, 'Rape toh karte hai par roti bhi dete hai.' This is the situation of our daughters in this film industry."

Earlier, a report revealed that Ranaut sold her Bandra's Pali Hill property for Rs 32 crore. Confirming the same, the actress added, "Naturally, my film was supposed to be released. I put all my personal property on it. Now that it’s not released, so anyway, that’s what properties are for – for times of crisis."

In Emergency, Kangana portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.

The announce date for Emergency is yet to be announced.