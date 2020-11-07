Kamal Hassan birthday: Shruti Hassan wishes her 'daddy dearest' with adorable throwback picture

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is celebrating 66th birthday today.

The veteran Tamil actor is not just an actor par excellence, but he has also donned multiple hats such as a filmmaker, writer, dancer, music composer. Apart from all this and more, he's also a doting father of two daughters, actresses Akshara and Shruti Haasan.

To wish her "daddy dearest", actress Shruti Haasan took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture with him. She also penned down a warm note for him along with the picture.

''Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years 🖤 can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world,'' read her note.