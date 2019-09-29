Kalki Koechlin reveals she is pregnant; will opt for water birth

Congratulations are in order for actress Kalki Koechlin. The Gully Boy star has revealed that she is expecting her first child with Israel-based boyfriend Guy Hershberg. In an exclusive interview to HT Brunch, she said that it’s already been five months now and she has chosen a naturalist birth centre in Goa for a water birth.

Kalki’s partner, Guy Hershberg, is a classical pianist from Jerusalem. The actress has already decided a name for the baby without knowing if it’ll be a girl or a boy. This is what she had to say to HT Brunch about the name, “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person, because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”