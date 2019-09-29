Kalki Koechlin reveals she is pregnant; will opt for water birth

Congratulations are in order for actress Kalki Koechlin. The Gully Boy star has revealed that she is expecting her first child with Israel-based boyfriend Guy Hershberg. In an exclusive interview to HT Brunch, she said that it’s already been five months now and she has chosen a naturalist birth centre in Goa for a water birth.
Kalki’s partner, Guy Hershberg, is a classical pianist from Jerusalem. The actress has already decided a name for the baby without knowing if it’ll be a girl or a boy. This is what she had to say to HT Brunch about the name, “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person, because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”
The sense of motherhood has already started affecting the Bollywood star. She says, "I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one’s work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward."
On the work front, she was last seen in ex-husband Anurag Kashyap’s Sacred Games 2. Kalki was married to Anurag Kashyap; they tied the knot in April 2011 and divorced in 2015. The former pair have been amicable even after the split and continue to remain good friends.
