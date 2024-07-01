 Kalki 2898 AD: Here's How Sobhita Dhulipala Is Connected To Deepika Padukone
Kalki 2898 AD has eight cameos of the stars Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Verma, Anudeep, Faria Abdullah, Vijay Deverakonda, and Krishan Kumar

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
article-image

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is known for her versatile acting skills, but do you know she has a special connection with Deepika Padukone in her latest film Kalki 2898 AD. Multiple reports suggested that she has lent her voice to Deepika Padukone in the Telugu version of the film. She has been dubbed for Deepika's character Sumathi in Kalki.

Their reports have now turned true as the director Nag Ashwin has mentioned a special thanks at the beginning of the film to Sobhita.

The Monkey Man actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of the cue card which stated the special thanks to her. Sharing it in her stories, she wrote, “Sweetest" with a heart emoji.

article-image

Kalki 2898 AD has eight cameos of the stars Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Verma, Anudeep, Faria Abdullah, Vijay Deverakonda, and Krishan Kumar.

In the film, Deepika plays the character of Sum-80, aka Sumathi, who is pregnant. It revolves around the lines of Mahabharat in which her upcoming child is the 10th avatar of Vishnu named Kalki, who will bring an end to the bad phase and start a new era. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

article-image

Ever since its release the film has been breaking records at the Box Office. According to Sacnilk.com, Kalki 2898 AD made the business of approximately Rs 85 Cr India on Sunday.

The film was released on Kalki 2898 AD and was originally set for release on May 9, 2024, but was postponed owing to incomplete production work. It was released globally on June 27, 2024, in conventional, IMAX, 3D, and 4DX formats, and received favourable reviews from reviewers. The film ended teasing toward it's part 2.

