Kajol rents Mumbai apartment - here's how much it costs per month

Days after Bollywood actor Salman Khan rented his one of the apartments of Mumbai, now Kajol has rented out an apartment in Mumbai for two years for Rs 90,000 a month. According to Zapkey.com, 771 sq ft apartment is on the 21st floor of the Atlantis project in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, the documents show. The leave and licence agreement was registered on December 3, 2021.

The documents accessed by Zapkey, show that the tenant, Asha Shenoy, paid a security deposit of Rs 3 lakh and after a year, the rent will be revised to Rs 96,750 a month.

Earlier this year, her actor husband Ajay Devgn bought a bungalow spread over 474.4 square meters in the upmarket neighbourhood of Juhu in the country’s financial hub for Rs 47.5 crore for which he took a loan of Rs 18.75 crore.

Few days ago, Salman Khan put his apartment in Mumbai on rent for Rs 95,000 per month. The leave and license agreement was registered on December 6.

The tenure of the agreement is 33 months, documents showed.

As per the documents, the apartment is located in Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai. The 758-sq ft flat is located on the 14th floor.

A deposit of Rs 2.85 lakh has been paid by the tenant Ayush Dua. The agreement also has a 5% escalation clause built into it.

Back in August, the actor had had renewed a rent agreement for a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra for Rs 8.25 lakh a month for a period of three years. Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited had renewed the rent agreement for a duplex on the 17th and 18th floor of Bandra's Maqba Heights.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 07:49 PM IST