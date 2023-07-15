Kajol On Her Strong Maternal Lineage & Personal Independence: 'Never Paid Heed To Log Kya Kahenge'

Bollywood actress Kajol, known for her versatile performances and influential persona, recently spoke about the impact of her maternal lineage on her life.

In a candid conversation with a reputed media agency, she shared how her upbringing and the strong women in her family shaped her into the headstrong individual she is today.

HOW KAJOL AVOIDS PUBLIC OPINION

When asked about her ability to ignore public opinion, she attributed her self-confidence to her upbringing. "I've never paid heed to 'log kya kahenge' (what people would think) in my life," she stated.

"I was raised by a wonderful mother who didn't give two hoots about society. In fact, my entire maternal lineage, from my great-grandmother to my grandmother and my mother, has always taught me that nobody else's opinion matters. Your life is your responsibility & nobody else's."

For Kajol, it is essential to hold the reins of one's own life and take full responsibility for one's actions. She emphasized the significance of living life according to one's own terms, rather than being dictated by societal expectations.

KAJOL'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

While Kajol continues to honor her family legacy, she is also making waves in the digital space. Her performance in the web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' has garnered widespread acclaim.

The show, helmed by Suparn Varma, is an Indian adaptation of the critically acclaimed series 'The Good Wife' starring Julianna Margulies.

In "The Trial," Kajol portrays the character of Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who resumes her legal career after her husband's public scandal lands him in prison.

Navigating the complex world of law and dealing with challenging relationships, Noyonika faces numerous obstacles as she strives to prove herself and seek justice for her husband.

When asked about her role, Kajol expressed her deep connection with the character. "The complexities are what define a character for me, and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came my way," she shared. "Noyonika felt personal; I instantly felt protective of her. That reaffirmed my faith in choosing 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' as my first foray into the long-format series. Suparn Varma has created a world where the vulnerability of characters meets the harsh realities of life."

"The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha" features a talented ensemble cast, including Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey, who contribute to the captivating narrative and add depth to the characters.

