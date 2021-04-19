Kajal Aggarwal urges fans to stay home amid COVID-19 crisis, says 'least we can do is not burden our health care system'

Amid the second wave of coronavirus, several actors have been urging their fans and followers to follow the necessary protocols and stay at home in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal also took to social media on Monday to share a heartfelt note for the healthcare workers.

She said that the least we can do for the frontline workers is not overburden them at this time of crisis.

In the post, Kajal wrote, "Have you ever given away someone? A daughter to a new family? A sibling to a college degree that demands for them to reside miles away for years? A pet to a prolonged illness? Grandparents to the complicated alley of old age? A friend to a misunderstanding? A loved one to deafening silence? Yourself to unloving relationships? Then you know what loss is."

"It’s doesn’t have to dress in the same garb as the one you have known. It morphs its identity. Do not discount tragedy because it’s unfamiliar. No pain is alien. Only our reaction to it is," her further noted.

In the caption of the same post, Kajal wrote, "The world is a scary place right now and this pandemic is testing our resilience, health and patience in ways we didn’t know possible. The least we can do through this is not burden our overworked health care system."