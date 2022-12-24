'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' actress Rajeeta Kochhar dies at 70 due to renal failure

Veteran actress Rajeeta Kochhar has passed away. She is survived by her husband and daughter

The 70-year-old was admitted to the hospital on December 20 after experiencing breathlessness and pain in her stomach. She eventually succumbed to renal failure.

Kochar had suffered a brain stroke in September last year and was not keeping well since then.

“When I met her in the evening (December 23), she held my hand and thanked me for everything. I told her that she had to live for me, and she gave me a thumbs up.

"That was the last conversation we had. I feel she knew that she was going,” Kochhar's niece Nupur told Etimes.

“She brought me up and I took care of her. She was someone who never troubled anybody. She loved her movies, plays and her co-actors. They were her life,” she added.

Rajeeta Kochhar's Filmography

Rajeeta Kochhar acted in some of the most popular TV serials like 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Hatim', 'Kavach' and 'Tantra'. She also starred in films like the Jaya Bachchan-starrer 'Piya Ka Ghar' and Kangana Ranaut’s 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.