‘Kaanta Laga’ girl Shefali Jariwala makes good investments, shares financial tips

Shefali Jariwala, best known as ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’, a song which spread like a fire among youngsters back in 2002, shares her financial tips and the most expensive thing she has bought in her life.

Shefali has been off the radar, ever since she made headlines with her thong back in the day. In an interaction with DNA, Shefali spoke about her personal life. When asked about what is the most expensive thing she bought in her life till date, Shefali quickly respond that it’s her first house. She purchased a house in 2008 and said it was the best decision of her life.

When quipped of some money managing tips, Shefali states, “It's something I read in 'Rich Dad Poor Dad ' by Robert Kiyosaki. Most people struggle financially because they do not know the difference between an asset and a liability. "Financially successful people acquire assets. The others acquire liabilities that they think are assets." So learn to know the difference.”