K-pop star Jung Joon sentenced to six years in jail over rape, sex-video scandal

South Korean popstar Jung Joon has been sentenced to six years in prison on Friday, Nov 29 by the Seoul Central District Court for raping a woman and sharing secret sex videos.

Sentencing each of the predators 80 hours in “sexual violence treatment” education, Judge Kang Seong-soo said "The defendants are well-known celebrities and friends, but the chat they’ve had showed that they simply considered women as objects of sexual pleasure, and committed crimes that were extremely serious"

Jung, who is 30-year-old was arrested in March over allegations that he shared sexually explicit videos of women filmed without their knowledge or consent. Along with him, other members of the group including K-Pop idol and Big Bang star Seungri and rock band F.T. Island member Choi Jong-hoon were also arrested.