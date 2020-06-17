K-Pop singer Yohan from TST passes away at the age of 28

K-POP star Yohan, a member of the boy band TST (formerly known as Top Secret), passed away on Tuesday, June 16. Yohan's real is Kim Jeong-hwan. He was 28. The cause of Yohan's death has not been revealed. His wake is being held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon. The singer will be cremated on Thursday in Yongin.

The Korean band's label KJ Music Entertainment confirmed the news and released a statement.

It reads: "We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting."

Kim Jeong-hwan, known by the stage-name Yohan, first shot to fame after making his debut in 2015, with the NOM group. After the band separated, Yohan joined Top Secret in 2017.

The band's fourth single album, Countdown released earlier this year.

Further details awaited.