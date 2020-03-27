K-pop band BTS postpones tour due to coronavirus outbreak

Popular South Korean band BTS have postponed their upcoming North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The K-Pop group was set to kick-off their much-awaited 'Map of the Soul: 7' tour with a performance in Santa Clara, California, on April 25.

After stops in cities like Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington and Toronto, the tour would have concluded in Chicago on June 6.

But the tour has been put on hold for some time in wake of COVID-19 outbreak, which originated in China and has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people globally.

"We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans.

"We will share additional information regarding these new concert dates shortly. We ask for your further patience and understanding as we continue to work to bring you the best and safest concert experience as soon as we can," the band's label, Big Hit Entertainment, said in a statement.

All tickets will be honoured for the new dates, Big Hit said.

BTS was earlier forced to cancel a series of planned concerts in Seoul due to coronavirus scare.

The seven-member boy band, which stands for 'Bangtan Sonyeondan' or 'Beyond the Scene', is one of most revered K-pop groups with massive fanbases all over the world.