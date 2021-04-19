Jwala Gutta gets a surprise bridal shower ahead of her wedding with Vishnu Vishal, see photos

Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta and her fiance, actor Vishnu Vishal, are all set to tie the knot on April 22, 2021.
A few days after the couple made an official announcement about the same on social media, Jwala Gutta got a sweet and beautiful bridal shower surprise from her friends.
On Saturday, the sports star posted a series of pictures of herself posing with her girls at the party.
In the photos, she looks stunning in a yellow outfit. In one of the pictures, Jwala is seen posing with a 'bride-to-be' banner in the background.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "What would I do without my girls....Thank you @amritavir for hosting this amazing day 😘❤️ And wanna thank all my girls making it super special for me."
Check out the pictures here:
Jwala and Vishnu's official wedding announcement note read, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear, We are getting married."
"We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness," it added.
Vishnu had shared the same on his Twitter handle. Along with it, he wrote, "Life is a journey…. Embrace it… Have faith and take the leap… Need all your love and support as always."
The 37-year-old Arjuna Awardee got engaged to her live-in partner on the occasion of her birthday, last year.
Ever since the couple made their relationship official, they have always managed to grab the attention of their fans and followers with their loved-up posts on social media.
Before dating Jwala, Vishnu, who predominantly appears in Tamil language films, was married to Rajini Natraj for eight years and has a son named Aryan. They got divorced in 2018.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)