Jwala Gutta gets a surprise bridal shower ahead of her wedding with Vishnu Vishal, see photos

Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta and her fiance, actor Vishnu Vishal, are all set to tie the knot on April 22, 2021.

A few days after the couple made an official announcement about the same on social media, Jwala Gutta got a sweet and beautiful bridal shower surprise from her friends.

On Saturday, the sports star posted a series of pictures of herself posing with her girls at the party.

In the photos, she looks stunning in a yellow outfit. In one of the pictures, Jwala is seen posing with a 'bride-to-be' banner in the background.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "What would I do without my girls....Thank you @amritavir for hosting this amazing day 😘❤️ And wanna thank all my girls making it super special for me."

Check out the pictures here: