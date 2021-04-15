Justin Bieber reveals how he battled substance abuse

However, he says he soon realised this was not who he wanted to be. "And then you're this young angry person who had these big dreams, and then the world just jades you and makes you into this person that you don't want to be. And then you wake up one day and your relationships are f***** up and you're unhappy and you have all this success in the world, but you're just like: Well, what is this worth if I'm still feeling empty inside?" he said.

This is when he turned to God, he said. "He is grace. I came to a place where I just was like, 'God, if you're real, I need you to help me, because I can't do this on my own. Like, I'm struggling so hard. Every decision I make is out of my own selfish ego," he said.