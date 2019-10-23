Justin Bieber redefines social media PDA with adorable post for wife Hailey

Washington D.C.: It seems that pop-icon Justin Bieber cannot stop gushing over his wife Haily Baldwin and his recent post is a proof of the same.

Early Tuesday morning, the 25-year-old husband gave his wife a sweet shout-out on social media.

The pop star shared a new sizzling picture of his wife from their wedding rehearsal dinner at the Moreland Landing.

"SEXY WIFEY ALERT FAVORITE HUMAN EVER," the singer captioned the snap, which showed Baldwin smiling up at Bieber as she sat aboard a speedboat that took them to the dinner venue.