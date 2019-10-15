Justin Bieber crafts unique neckpiece for wife Hailey

Newly-married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are certainly enjoying married life.

The singer recently put his fashion designer skills together to make a cute necklace for the 22-year-old star.

"I made her necklace," he shared on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a snap of Hailey posing with the custom piece.

The jewellery seems to be crafted with bright yellow and brownish-black beads. Hailey paired the neckpiece with her "Wifey" and golden earrings.