JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, and other B-town celebs condemn the custodial death of father-son duo

The custodial death of Jayaraj and his son Fenix in Tamil Nadu sent shock-waves across the country. After this incident, many people are demanding justice for the father-son duo. Now, several B-town celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Kajal Aggarwal also raised their voices against the shocking incident.

On June 19, police officials in Tamil Nadu claimed that they had found a shop violating the curfew. According to them, the owners -- Jayaraj and Fenix -- had revolted and had abused them. Reportedly, an FIR had been registered against the duo after they were brought to the police station.

The two -- Jayaraj and his son Fenix had died within 10 hours of each other, allegedly due to police torture.The police claims however does not seem to match other accounts, including that of eyewitnesses.

The incidence shocked many along with several Bollywood celebrities who condemned the death and asked for the justice for the father-son duo.

Actress Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter and wrote, "We go to the police when we are in danger. How can they BE the danger? Every single cop involved in their death needs to pay for this. I cannot imagine the pain the father and son went through. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix"

Check out the reactions of B-town celebrities on the incident here: