'Junooniyatt' actress Palak Jain: 'I Have An Obsession To Work More And Put My Heart And Soul Into My Work'

Palak Jain, renowned for her performances in shows like Veer Shivaji and Sunaina – Mera Sapna Sach Hua, recently joined the cast of the romantic drama series Junooniyatt.

Palak says she enjoys being part of Junooniyatt and loves everything about it, including the title. The actress is giving her best to the show. “Junoon means obsession, which has no limit. It can be for music, for a person, for parents, or anything. I have an obsession to work more and put my heart and soul into my work,” she says. “The show started in February and I joined the show in mid-June. Since then, I have only one goal which is to do my best in every shot.”

The actress, who plays Seerat Dosanjh in the series, had fun while shooting for the series. “I remember Seerat having to eat pizza and Chinese for the shot on the same day and throwing the bowl of soup. It was so funny. I enjoyed shooting that sequence,” Palak shares.

The series, which revolves around three aspiring singers, is full of interesting twists and turns. “The audience is loving them. I want to thank everyone for loving Seerat. It’s been more than a month and Seerat’s character is properly merged into the story. Now, you’ll get more twists and entertainment. My character has a deep concern and soft corner for Jahaan. The friendship between the two is solid. She wants the best for him and doesn’t want to see Jahaan lose his focus now that he is Sultan, the rock star. She wants more success for him now. She is unaware of her real sister in the show. So, that is an interesting side for the audience to know how she is going to do all of that, and I hope you’ll love it.”

