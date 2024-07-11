Junaid Khan Is Not On Instagram Like Father Aamir Khan: Maharaj Director Siddharth Reveals Why

Junaid Khan |

Actor Aamir Khan is known for his perfection, while his son Junaid Khan believes in simplicity at its best, and finds his learning in flaws. However, there is one thing common between the two, they both are away from social media just like father-son Junaid Khan is not on Instagram.

Junaid made his debut with historical film Maharaj, director of Siddharth P Malhotra. Recently, Siddharth revealed the reason behind the actor not being connected to social media.

Here's What He Stated

Speaking about social media platforms, he likes to keep it simple, and not get affected by the glamour. The director revealed, "I've known him for four years now. He is totally living his life on his own terms. He's very content. He's very happy. Sincere in working and what he wants in life. He's happy shooting every day. You give him to shoot or you make him shoot. Perform every day in theatre, he'll be happy."

Furthermore talking about why the actor is not on Instagram, Siddharth said, "I don't know. I have told him so many times, he says, nahi mujhe nahi aana hai, and I love that. He's happy, he's very content. We have to learn from him because he's actually concentrating on his work and making the most quality time of the day. Instead of spending time, I spend half my time on the phone. He spends quality time with his people, with people he likes, and that's what he wants to do."

Junaid made his Bollywood debut with Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. It was based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Sharvari, Jaideep Ahlawat, and more. It is backed by Yash Raj films and is currently streaming on Netflix.