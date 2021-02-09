'Judas and the Black Messiah' to release in India on March 5

Historical drama "Judas and the Black Messiah" is slated to be released in Indian theatres on March 5, studio Warner Bros Pictures announced on Tuesday.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in the lead, the film is inspired by true events in the late 1960s that was one of the most tumultuous and pivotal periods in American history.

"A nation rife with political and social unrest was besieged by explosive demonstrations against the prevailing social and gender norms, the Vietnam war and racial injustice.