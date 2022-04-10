Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' becomes 3rd Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore mark globally

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's epic period action drama 'RRR' has entered Rs 1,000 crore club worldwide. So far, only Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' and Prabhas' 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' had crossed Rs 1000 crore globally.

Produced by D V V Entertainment, the film was released on March 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

A pre-Independence fictional story, the big-budget spectacle drama stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the makers said, "1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world."

'RRR' also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

The film was theatrically released across the globe last week in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Sound.

'RRR' was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, but was delayed several times due to production delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 03:08 PM IST