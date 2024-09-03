 Jr NTR Donates ₹1 Crore To Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Govts Amid Devastating Floods
Asian News InternationalUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
Following the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, actor Jr NTR donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers' Relief Fund.

On Tuesday, he took to X to express his concern for those affected by the floods and said he is "deeply moved" by the recent floods in two Telugu states and is announcing a donation of Rs 50 lakh for each of the two affected states.

"I am deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. On my part, I am announcing a donation of 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster," the English translation of his post in Telugu read.

Earlier, the Telangana government released an assessment report on the damages caused by heavy rains and floods in the state recently.

Based on initial estimates, the total loss is Rs 5,438 crore, as per the report released by the Telangana CMO on Monday.

The losses have been estimated as -- Roads and Building Department -Rs 2,362 crore. Energy Department (damage to electrical installation) Rs 175 crore, crop loss (in 415000 acres) - Rs 415 crore, irrigation (repair to minor tanks) - Rs 629 crore.

Further, the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development suffered a loss of Rs 170 crore, the Medical and Health Department- of Rs 12 crore, the Animal Husbandry Department suffered a loss of Rs 25 crore, the Municipal Administration suffered a loss of Rs 1150 crore and damages of public properties estimated up to Rs 500 crore, as per the report.

110 relief camps were organized and more than 4000 people were shifted to these camps safely, the government report said.

