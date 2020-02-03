José Covaco's video on 'anti-sleep techniques' is the perfect antidote for FM Sitharaman's disappointing Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21 last week in Lok Sabha. It was the longest Budget speech by any finance minister. Sitharaman, 60, broke her own record of a 2-hour-17- minute-long maiden Budget speech in July 2019.
On a lighter side, one can only imagine the boredom, this speech must have caused in the lower house. Popular comedian José Covaco dropped a video on ‘Anti Sleep Techniques’, taking a hilarious jibe at ministers seated behind FM, who simply couldn’t keep up with the enthusiasm of the occasion.
Sitharaman cut short her Budget speech as she felt unwell after speaking for a record 160 minutes. She had only two pages of her Budget speech unread when she appeared uneasy and was seen wiping sweat from her forehead. She was offered candies by her ministerial colleagues, but that did not help and she opted to discontinue the speech asking Speaker Om Birla to consider the remaining part of her speech as read.
This isn’t the first time José has made a rib tickling video on current affairs. His recent one was helping Arnab Goswami through a video call after he was heckled on flight by comedian Kunal Kamra.
In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, he asked several questions to Goswami while the latter remained glued to his laptop and did not respond to the former's questions, jibes, and comments. This led to him being banned t Indigo, Air India, Spicejet, and GoAir, who imposed a flying suspension on him.
