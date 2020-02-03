José Covaco's video on 'anti-sleep techniques' is the perfect antidote for FM Sitharaman's disappointing Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21 last week in Lok Sabha. It was the longest Budget speech by any finance minister. Sitharaman, 60, broke her own record of a 2-hour-17- minute-long maiden Budget speech in July 2019.

On a lighter side, one can only imagine the boredom, this speech must have caused in the lower house. Popular comedian José Covaco dropped a video on ‘Anti Sleep Techniques’, taking a hilarious jibe at ministers seated behind FM, who simply couldn’t keep up with the enthusiasm of the occasion.