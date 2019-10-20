'Joker' Box Office Collection: All set to go past $700 million globally

Joaquin Phoenix's latest outing 'Joker' is proving to be a winner. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, is performing remarkably well at the box office. Film is having a dream run at the box office and is continuing to sustain well with each passing day. The movie is estimated to hit $700 million mark by today or tomorrow as it will cross the lifetime gross of It.

Before breaking this record, Joker has achieved the other milestone. Joker single-handedly has beaten the might of 'Justice League' at the global box office. While the final numbers are still awaited but as and when they are in, Joker will have become the bigger film than Justice League at the box office.

2017's release 'Justice League' had collected a low $659 million in its lifetime run. Joker will also surpass the lifetime gross of Man of Steel, which had made $668 million back in 2013.

The film, directed by Todd Phillips, released on October 2 in India.