John Legend's recent move to impress wife was super successful

Singer John Legend recently proved that he can do anything for wife Chrissy Teigen which will just make you feel awe.

According to the 33-year-old author, her husband was on a plane from London and scheduled to land in Washington D.C. However, he pulled a move straight out of a romantic comedy film and decided to catch a flight to Los Angeles instead, reported E-News.

Aside from this super sweet gesture, Legend also watched the UK version of 'Love Island' with his wife which depicts nothing else but sheer love for his wife.

"I do not normally brag about John, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven't been feeling like myself lately," the model shared on Twitter. "Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u."