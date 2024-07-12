'John Kaka, Babu': Desi Paps Welcome John Cena As He Reaches Mumbai For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)

John Cena at Mumbai airport | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Retired WWE legend John Cena arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. And as he stepped out of the airport, the desi paparazzi got to their work of doing what they do best -- come up with hilarious nicknames for him!

Cena was seen walking out of the Mumbai airport with his team on Friday morning, and as soon as the shutterbugs caught a glimpse of him, they shouted at the top of their voices to grab his attention. Videos have now gone viral in which they can be seen calling him names like 'John Bhai' and 'Johnny' to make him look at their cameras.

Not just that, but the paps also called him 'John Babu' and 'John Kaka', leaving netizens in splits.

Cena graciously waved at the paps and smiled for the cameras before zooming away in his car.

The Ambani wedding has emerged to be the biggest wedding of the decade, with the most prominent names from all walks of life gathering under one roof. Anant and Radhika will get married on July 12, and the wedding will be followed by a 'shubh aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a grand reception on July 14.

The bride and groom will exchange the garlands at 8 pm, and they will be finally declared man and wife as they will take the pheras at 9:30 pm on Friday.

The guest list includes names such as Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Boris Johnson, PM Narendra Modi, Gautam Adani, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and others.

Earlier, prominent names such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, among others, performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of the couple.