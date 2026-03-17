John Abraham Wears T-Shirt With 'Tehran' Written On It; Netizens Wonder If He Is Supporting Iran Amid Conflict With The US - Watch Video

John Abraham's 'Tehran' T-Shirt | Instagram

Actor John Abraham was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The actor happily posed for the paparazzi, and also did his signature pose with his thumb up. While he looked handsome like always, the Pathaan actor's t-shirt grabbed everyone's attention. John was seen wearing a t-shirt with Tehran written on it.

While Tehran is actually the title of a film which starred John, netizens are wondering whether the actor is supporting Iran amid the conflict with the US. Watch the video below...

Netizens React John Abraham's 'Tehran' T-Shirt

A netizen commented, "Tehran silent protests (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Are bhai confused mat ho john abraham sir ki film aayi thi Tehran (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Supporting Iran (sic)." Check out the comments below...

John always stays away from controversies and doesn't share his views on any political issues. So, we wonder whether he wore this t-shirt to support Iran or to promote his film. Well, only John can clarify it!

For the uninitiated, Tehran is Iran's capital.

Tehran Movie

Directed by Arun Gopalan, John's film Tehran was released on OTT last year. It first premiered on Zee5 and later got a digital release on Netflix.

John Abraham Upcoming Movies

John will next be seen in Rakesh Maria biopic, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. While the release date of the movie is not yet announced, it is expected to hit the big screens this year.

Meanwhile, John has started shooting for Force 3. The film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles, and reportedly it will hit the big screens in 2027.

John's last couple of films, like Vedaa and The Diplomat, failed to make a mark at the box office. But, his fans are excited for his upcoming movies.