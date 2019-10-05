Entertainment

Updated on

John Abraham to Nita Ambani, celebs dazzle on NBA India Games red carpet

By FPJ Web Desk

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, presented the ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials ahead of the game.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mumbai: In the first-ever NBA match in India, Indiana Pacers defeated Sacramento Kings 132-131 on Friday at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

These games are a part of both the team's pre-season matches. These two sides will face each other once again today.

Ahead of the games, celebs sashayed on the red carpet. These included Malaika Arora, John Abraham, Sonam Kapoor and Ambani family members- Nita Ambani with to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka.

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, presented the ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials ahead of the game between Kings and Pacers, whereas Youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam sang the National Anthem of India at the event.

Mumbai's underground rapper Kaam Bhaari also performed in the arena ahead of the match.

It was in May 2017 that The NBA Academy opened up in New Delhi. It features a basketball training center and looks to train top players throughout India.

The NBA tournament caught the nation's attention when during the 'Howdy Modi' event at Houston, US President Donald Trump hinted that he might visit India to witness India's first NBA game.

