John Abraham to Nita Ambani, celebs dazzle on NBA India Games red carpet

Mumbai: In the first-ever NBA match in India, Indiana Pacers defeated Sacramento Kings 132-131 on Friday at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

These games are a part of both the team's pre-season matches. These two sides will face each other once again today.

Ahead of the games, celebs sashayed on the red carpet. These included Malaika Arora, John Abraham, Sonam Kapoor and Ambani family members- Nita Ambani with to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka.

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, presented the ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials ahead of the game between Kings and Pacers, whereas Youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam sang the National Anthem of India at the event.

Mumbai's underground rapper Kaam Bhaari also performed in the arena ahead of the match.