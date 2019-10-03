Joaquin Phoenix embarrassed for using F-word, and being a diva on sets of 'Joker'

Los Angeles: Actor Joaquin Phoenix felt "a little embarrassed" by his diva behaviour on the sets of "Joker".

During an interview with host Jimmy Kimmel, the actor was surprised by an outtake from his movie "Joker", sent over to Kimmel's show by director Todd Phillips.

The video showed an annoyed Phoenix sniping at the film's cinematographer Lawrence Sher.

Clad in his Joker get-up (green hair, clown make-up), Phoenix is seen telling Sher to stop distracting him. "The constant whispering," he said in the clip. "Just shut the f**k up, dude. I'm trying to find something real." In response, Sher calls him Cher, poking fun at his diva-like behaviour, reports eonline.com.