'Jis Din Meri Film Release Hoti Hai, Uss Din Eid Hoti Hai': Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: "Jawan" represents every Indian and it is an emotion that stands for "honesty, goodness and love", Shah Rukh Khan said on Friday, decoding what the film, which has become the superstar's second blockbuster of the year, means to him and the team. Critics have praised "Jawan", directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, as one of the most politically-charged film of SRK's career for the way it handles issues such as farmers suicides, corruption and healthcare woes through a father-son story.

At the film's success press conference, Shah Rukh said the director has put in so many layers in the narrative that will emerge gradually.

"I'll tell you what 'Jawan' is to all of us... I think 'Jawan' is a feeling which every Indian has. I think 'Jawan' is an emotion. 'Jawan' is an Indian soldier. 'Jawan' is an Indian mother. 'Jawan' is an Indian girl. 'Jawan' is an Indian vigilante. You have to understand that 'Jawan' many times is very weak because it is all of us, and many times he is ready for a fight.

"'Jawan' is many times wrong, but many times he is also right. 'Jawan' sometimes will live in the darkness, sometimes 'Jawan' will be the one emanating the light. And finally, all of us, the entire India is 'Jawan' who is upright. Please remember that, honestly, goodness and love that's what 'Jawan' stands for," the 57-year-old actor said.

The pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Shah Rukh, who had a superhit with "Pathaan" in January, said that film released on auspicious day like the Republic Day and now "Jawan" has come out on Janmashtami.

"We have a new year coming and on Christmas, I'll bring 'Dunki'. Saare national integration rakhta hoon, waise bhi jis din meri film release hoti hai, uss din Eid hoti hai," he quipped.

The actor returned to the movies after a gap of four years with "Pathaan" and he said when he was "nervous" before he started shooting for "Jawan".

"I take everything with positivity, I was nervous (initially) because I had not worked for a while and for me to get back on a set, after a period of three years, itself was very new.

"I was feeling very different. My elder son told me, 'We knew when we were growing up what stardom in the air feels like because your films were big hits.' The daughter said, "I know it (too)... but this little one, (Abram) knows you are a star but has never seen and felt it in the air. So the next five films, work very hard, and make him feel it in the air. He will respect you, love you." Shah Rukh said while "money, fame, interviews" make one happy, what an actor truly desires is love.

"There's nothing else you need, you just like to be loved," he said, praising the film's team for showering him with love throughout the making of the movie.

"Whatever I've done in the film is because of the love of the team. Actors feel shy to do things. For me, just wanting to be happy and please him, is the duty of every actor. I would like to say to every actor -- whatever film you do, you have to make your director happy because through his eyes, everybody is going to perceive you and see you. I'm happy I could make him happy," he added.

Shah Rukh has been working for more than three decades and over the years, he has become more of a "gentler and selfless actor".

"Earlier, I was selfish that 'Main accha role karu.' Now, I want to make people happy. God has been too kind to me, my family, and I'm very grateful for whatever is happening. Just pray for me that I get every film right because I'll try and work harder," the actor said.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

