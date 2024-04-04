 Jigaysa Singh Talks About Her Way Of Choosing Scripts ; Says 'I'll Know the Right Answer Once I'm Told a Story That Connects With Me'
Thapki fame Jigyasa Singh opens up on what is that on her way of choosing a project.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
An actor's trajectory is defined by the roles they choose. Yet, artists these days do not really give importance to the story but prefer roles that are more inclined towards the screen time or some specific genre that are cherished by the audience for decades rather than taking risks and creating connection with the audience through their roles.

But in contrast, actor Jigaysa Singh is known because of her diverse approach to choosing characters.

When asked about the future roles she'd like to have in the future, she replied,“I'm choosy about the characters and roles I take on.” She added, “My decisions will depend on the stories I'm presented with.”

She also commented on her decision of giving green flag to a specific role, “I'll know the right answer once I'm told a story and it resonates with me.” Hence, it's clear that more than screentime and fame, she wants to be the one who chooses connection. Connection with the role and the audience. Picking a role wisely is like selecting quality over quantity.

Known for her stint in Colors TV's show Thapki, the actress has gone ahead to be a part of various other popular projects that include Nazar, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Thapki 2 and more. With her dynamic performances in these shows, she earned the admiration of the audience. The viewers are now awaiting the actress' return to the silver screen.

