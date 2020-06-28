Jeyaraj and Fenix custodial deaths: Singam director Hari now regrets making films that glorified police

The custodial death of Jeyaraj and his son Fenix in Tamil Nadu sent shock-waves across the country. After this incident, many people are demanding justice for the father-son duo.

Indian film director Hari, best known for his action and masala films in Tamil cinema, on June 28 wrote a letter, in which he expressed disappointment over his films that glorified the police.

“The Sathankulam incident should not happen to anyone else in Tamil Nadu. The only way for that is to punish all those involved with the highest sentence. The violation by some in the police force has brought dishonour upon the entire force. I am deeply saddened today for having made five films glorifying the police,” he wrote.