Jessica Alba reveals why she stopped acting in films

Los Angeles: Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat, despite the fact that she was at the top of her career.

"I had this real moment of, I want to live, and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I'm bringing into the world as possible and stay. So, my health matters. I want this little person to be healthy. And it's really freaking hard to be happy when you don't have your health," Alba said in an interview with Romper, as quoted by Entertainment Tonight.

"That's really what motivated me. My motivation was not like, 'Am I ever going to get hired again?' Frankly, I was at the top of my career. I couldn't go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn't. I didn't care about it the same way," added Alba, who is mother to daughters Honor, 12, Haven, 9, and son Hayes, 3.

Alba added: "I felt like if I was going to have this platform, then what can I do with it that could be meaningful and make a difference. That just felt so real when I became a mom for the first time".