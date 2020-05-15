Jennifer Lopez's 12-year-old daughter Emme pens children's book

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme Muniz is coming out with a children's picture book about sloths and the power of prayer.

According to People magazine, Crown Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children's Books, announced on Wednesday that it would publish a new picture book written by the 12-year-old.

Titled "Lord Help Me", the book will debut in both English and Spanish on September 29.

"In school I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers. I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help - two things that bring me a lot of comfort," Emme said in a statement.