JD Majethia Recalls Biggest Failure Of His Lifetime In 2013: 'Our Accounts Person Did Gadbadi In Calculations'

JD Majethia | Instagram

JD Majethia is known for his work in Gujarati and Hindi plays, dramas, and Indian television. He has also been the name behind some of the biggest shows, such as Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He owns a production house, Hats Off Productions and has battled with the financial crisis and bankruptcy when a man in his production house miscalculated accounts, which led to a big failure.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Majethia was questioned about the problems that he faced during his professional journey that happened in 2013. To which he stated, “My biggest failure in terms of shows will have a lot of individual examples. But there was a big failure in the company once in 2013. Five shows of ours were running and there was a person in our accounts, who misled us. Maybe I was not that mature then to understand it properly. I would work hard and pay everyone on time but that man did some ‘gadbadi‘ in our calculations and we just nosedived. We couldn’t understand anything."

He further added how it has been one of the biggest chapters of his lifetime and said, “From there, we picked ourselves again bit by bit. That’s my biggest chapter. All our money had gone, we were in losses and we also owed money to people. But we repaid everyone, and from there are back on our feet here today. We have earned a lot than what we had lost, but our name was never tarnished. Our goodwill remained intact and the phase didn’t last for more than six months."

He also shared the things he faced during the launch of his show Mai Sagar, which has a budget of Rs 75,000. Narrating the story, he said, “The money would just go, but we restarted from there. It had a lot of writers, so I would co-ordinate a lot, which is now helping me in making Wagle Ki Duniya. God gave me that situation to learn something from.”

In 2021, Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey was aired on television and it is still running well. The show stars Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati and Anjan Srivastav among others. It is based on the characters created by noted cartoonist, R. K. Laxman.