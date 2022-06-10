'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey's film

Prime Video on Friday announced the exclusive streaming premiere of Ranveer Singh's comedy-drama 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

The film will release on the digital platform on June 10.

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film, under the banner of Yash Raj Films, features Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in the lead with Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles.

Following 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is the second film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

A blend of emotions, comedy, and drama coupled with brilliant performances by the actors, the film, which sees Ranveer play the role of a father, for the very first time, offers the perfect dose of entertainment along with addressing a serious issue.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' circles around a son of a Gujarati sarpanch, who goes against his patriarchal family to save his unborn girl child, sending out a social message of stopping female infanticide.