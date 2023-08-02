 Jaya Bachchan Requests Indian Government To Bring Back Baby Ariha Shah From Germany (WATCH)
Ariha has been living in foster care in Berlin for over 20 months after she was accidentally hurt by her grandmother

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Jaya Bachchan Requests Indian Government To Bring Back Baby Ariha Shah From Germany (WATCH) | Photo by ANI

Jaya Bachchan comes out in support of baby Ariha Shah's mother Dhara, who has been taken by the German government for two years. Ariha has been living in foster care in Berlin for over 20 months. Speaking to reporters, Dhara said that the child was accidentally hurt by her grandmother in September 2021 following which the German authorities took her away.

Jaya, who is also a Samajwadi Party MP, told ANI, "I am presenting Dhara Shah in front of everyone whose daughter Ariha Shah has been taken by the German government for 2 years now. She has come to seek help from the parliamentarians. Due to cultural differences, they have taken a strict stand and we will put in a request to the External Affairs Minister and the German embassy as well. We request the Indian government to bring the child and keep her in a foster home in India. The necessary judgment should be made by the Indian government and not by the German government.”

In December last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock concerns over the baby girl. On July 15, protestors gathered in Frankfurt to stage a protest highlighting the violation of Ariha's cultural rights and rejection of the Indian government's appeal.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jaya was recently seen in the romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on July 28.

The film delves into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

