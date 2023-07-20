Jaya Bachchan On Video Of Manipur Women Paraded Naked: 'Sharam Aayi Mujhe, Dekh Nahi Saki' (WATCH)

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan has reacted to horrifying viral video of two women paraded naked by men in Manipur amid violence. She said that she was ashamed and couldn't watch the whole clip.

While interacting with a media person, Jaya Bachchan called the act 'shameful'.

Reacting to the viral video, the actress said, "I felt so bad, I couldn’t see the entire video. I was ashamed. This happened in May, but went viral now. But, no one has said a single word in sympathy. This is about women's safety. But you say things like we have selected 50 per cent women for a panel. Hanthi ke daat hai."

The Samajwadi Party MP added, "It's very frustrating. Every day something or the other is happening with women. In Uttar Pradesh we don't even get to know everything. What is happening in the entire country with women? Such humiliation. It's very saddening."

Besides Jaya Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anupam Kher, Richa Chadha, Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Uorfi Javed, Renuka Shahane and other Bollywood celebrities have also condemned the incident.

The alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the north-east state.

A complaint filed in the matter reportedly stated that the two women were stripped naked in front of a mob. They were part of a group of five people who were abducted by a mob following the violence that broke out.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has described the incident as a crime against humanity and asked police to investigate the matter on priority. On the other hand, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said the incident is "condemnable and downright inhuman".

