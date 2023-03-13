Jawan: An old video of SRK and Nayanthara goes viral, Fans predict their chemistry will be a hit

Jawan- SRK and Nayanthara | Photo file

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has months to release, but the hype of this film is unimaginable. Movie buffs, especially fans of South movies, can’t keep calm for the film’s arrival and regularly express their excitement in the form of promotional posters, videos, or any other content.

Now, an old video from an award show featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara has surfaced on Twitter. This 9-year-old video shows the South Beauty blushing as SRK is mentioned.

After the video went viral on social media, several fans took to Twitter and stated that the duo will have sparkling chemistry in their upcoming film.

What’s in the viral video?

In this video that surfaced, you will see Nayanthara arrive on stage to receive the Best Actress Award, where the host mentions that she is a huge fan of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Responding to this, SRK, who is seated among the audience, shows a thumbs up with his trademark smile.

Jawan's director, Atlee, was also present and was spotted laughing his heart out.

Check out the viral clip here:

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is an action thriller movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi as its main characters. It is expected to release in theaters on June 2, 2023.

Recently, actress Nayanthara was seen returning to her home in Hyderabad after wrapping up the shoot for this film. She, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan and twin kids, was photographed at the airport.