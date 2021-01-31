‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actor Alaya F opens up on being a year old in Bollywood

Mumbai: Actress Alaya F recalled working on her debut film "Jawaani Jaaneman", which released a year ago. "As my debut, I believe 'Jawaani Jaaneman' was the best thing that could have happened to me. This past one year, I've received nothing but praises for the film and I feel truly blessed. More than just being the perfect character that I could essay, I really resonated with the character Tia, as she was just how I am in my actual life," said Alaya, who plays a teenage daughter who later becomes a mother in the film.

"The entire shoot experience for me was just 'wonderful' from working with such experienced actors Saif Ali Khan sir and Tabu ma'am, who were the perfect guides that any new talent can ask for and helped me throughout the process to getting critical acclaim for my performance. I will cherish this experience forever," she added.

Alaya is keen on getting back on set. "I really miss being at a shoot set right now, and I just can't wait to bring more such characters to the audience," she said.

During lockdown, she dedicated her time to honing and improving her skills as an actor. She has also been reading scripts, taking master classes and workshops too.