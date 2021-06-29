Jason Momoa-starrer 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' goes on floors

Washington: Jason Momoa-starrer 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' has gone on floors. Filmmaker James Wan, who is helming the sequel to the 2018 hit film 'Aquaman', shared the news on his Instagram account.

The director shared a photo of the clapper board from the sets and signalled the start of the film. He wrote along with the picture, "Day One. #aquaman2." This update comes just two weeks after Wan revealed the official title of the upcoming DC sequel. In an Instagram post, the filmmaker posted the photo of the title card from a production meeting he attended and captioned it saying, "The tide is rising." The upcoming project stars Jason as Aquaman, with Amber Heard expected to return as Mera and Patrick Wilson back as Orm, as per The Hollywood Reporter.