Jasmin Bhasin Pens Heartfelt Note For Boyfriend Aly Goni On His 35th Birthday: 'Been Roller Coaster, But...' - VIDEO

Jasmin Bhasin's Wish For Aly Goni On His Birthday | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Jasmin Bhasin penned a heartfelt note for her longtime boyfriend-actor Aly Goni on his 35th birthday on Wednesday, February 25. The couple, who were once best friends, confessed their love for each other inside the reality show Bigg Boss 14 house in 2020 and have been in a steady relationship ever since. In her birthday post, the actress described her journey with beau Aly as a 'roller coaster' ride in a video she compiled and shared on social media.

Jasmin Bhasin Pens Note For BF Aly Goni On His 35th Birthday

Jasmin took to her Instagram handle and wrote,, "When I met you, you were a 27-year-old boy with dreams, ambitions, love, and boundless kindness. Watching you become the man you are today fills me with awe Aly . Honestly yes,it's been a roller coaster, but one thing never changes is my love for you. Even now, I remember that first moment, as if it was platonic at first sight, and fell in love with you all over again."

Check it out:

She added that whether they are together or apart, her only wish for Aly is that he continues to smile, shine, and turn his dreams into reality. She said she knows, and that he often mentions, that nothing is bigger or more important to him than seeing his dreams come true.

Reacting to the special post, Aly commented, "Thankkkk youuuu my jasss...tu saath hai toh sab alright".

For the unversed, Jasmin and Aly first met in 2018 in Mumbai during the shoot of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

In 2025, the couple took their relationship a step further by moving in together and launching their own YouTube channel, JasLY.