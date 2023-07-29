Japanese Pop Star Shinjiro Atae Comes Out as Gay, Advocates LGBTQ+ Equality

At a fan event in Tokyo, Japanese pop star Shinjiro Atae made an emotional announcement that he is gay, breaking barriers in a country where LGBTQ equality lacks legal recognition.

The 34-year-old former member of the highly popular group AAA, who has been based in Los Angeles, disclosed his true self to his fans, expressing the struggles he faced in accepting his identity.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Addressing his loyal audience, Atae candidly stated, "What I'm going to tell you now may not be something you expect or hope to hear. Perhaps some of you may need time to understand."

With sincerity and courage, he continued, "I struggled to accept a part of myself for several years ... But now after all I went through, I finally have the courage to open up to you about something: I am a gay man."

FANS PRAISE ATAE'S BRAVE ACT

Overwhelmed with emotion, Atae's fans offered their heartfelt support, cheering him on and applauding his bravery.

The pop star's journey in the limelight spans an impressive 15 years with AAA before the group went on hiatus in 2020. Atae has been pursuing his solo career in the US since then.