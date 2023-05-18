Tokyo: Japanese Kabuki actor Ennosuke Ichikawa found in semi-conscious state inside closet, parents dead

Ennosuke Ichikawa, who is one of the most renowned and celebrated Kabuki actors in Japan, was found inside the closet of his Tokyo residence under mysterious circumstances. Both his mother and father were found dead in the house, and Ichikawa was in a semi-conscious state when he was rescued.

According to Japan's Jiji Press agency, rescue workers first found Ichikawa's 76-year-old father and his 75-year-old mother in the house in unconscious state, but after they were rushed to the hospital, they were declared dead by the doctors.

Ichikawa is aged 47 and he is one of the most popular faces in Japan.

Read Also Korean singer Haesoo dies at 29: A look at her showbiz journey

Ennosuke Ichikawa found under mysterious circumstances

According to the Jiji Press report, the cops have recovered a suicide note from Ichikawa's residence which was written by the kabuki actor himself.

When the rescue team found Ichikawa, he was sitting inside a closet, drifting in and out of consciousness. He was then taken to the hospital for recovery and he is now reported to be not critical and out of danger.

Not much information has been shared by the authorities yet about the contents of the suicide note, or about why Ichikawa wrote it and was found in his closet. The reason behind the death of his parents is also yet to be ascertained.

Who is Ennosuke Ichikawa?

Ennosuke Ichikawa comes from a family full of kabuki actors. His father too was a kabuki star in the country.

Ichikawa marked his kabuki debut in 1980 and in no time, he tasted widespread success and became one of the top performers of the country.

Along with theatre, he also dabbled in television and films.

For those unversed, kabuki is a classical Japanese theatre form which combines the country's traditional dance with a dramatic performance. The major highlights of kabuki are the extravagant set-ups, heavy costumes and elaborate make-up, and overly stylised performances.