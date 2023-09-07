 Janmashtami 2023: Mouni Roy, Vicky Kaushal, Nayanthara & Other Celebs Extend Wishes
On the occasion of Janmashtami, several Bollywood celebrities extended wishes on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. The day is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and Dahi Handi competition in Mumbai, Mathura, Vrindavan and other parts of the country.

On the festive occasion, social media platforms are flooded with Janmashtami wishes. Several Bollywood celebrities also extended wishes on their respective accounts.

Actress Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared a photo of Krishna Janmashtami celebration at her home. Along with the picture, Mouni wrote, "Happyyyy birthday to my Krishna 🦚🌞🌙🌟 happy janmashtami everyone ♥️ Such a happy day today🌸HARE KRISHNA HARI OM."

Jawan actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan shared photos of their twins offering their prayers in their traditional outfits.

"With our two Krishananssssss ! Such a blessed #KrishnaJayanthi wit sooo many beautiful, blessed moments ! All the Love to our #Uyir & #Ulag ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘 Happy KrishnaJayanthi hope everyone had a wonderful one ❤️😇🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 with family and friends," they captioned their post.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his film The Great Indian Family, shared a couple of photos with some kids who are dressed as Lord Krishna.

"Bhajan Kumar aur humaare pyaare nanhe Kanhaiyaas ki taraf se aap sabko… Happy Janmashtami," Vicky wrote along with the pictures. Take a look at his post here:

Here's how other Bollywood celebs extended Janmashtami wishes:

